Birthday Girl Jessica Alba's Cutest TikToks Featuring Her Adorable Family
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool, TikToking mom
Jessica Alba/TikTok
TikTok is fun for the whole family! Just ask Jessica Alba.
The 39-year-old actress and founder of The Honest Company is spending her time at home becoming a master at TikTok, recruiting her family — including husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes — to film lip-syncs and dances made popular on the app taking the Internet by storm.
Here are the cutest (and more impressive) TikTok videos Alba has blessed our #ForYouPage with so far.
This video of Alba & Co. finally nailing the "Blinding Lights" dance, made popular on the app, after 182 takes.
This video of Alba trying to convince Cash Warren to really commit to making a TikTok, even though he's "so over it."
This pre-TikTok (but still totally worth including) video of 2-year-old Hayes showing off his moves.
This video of her dancing with Haven that proves sometimes kids can teach their parents something.
Haven, 8, is a master at showing off her sass:
And her moves:
And both her sass and her moves at the same time!
Honor, 11, and her mom learned the dance to "Funky Town" and totally nailed it, mother-daughter style.
Honor "creative directed" this TikTok, and TBH, give her an Oscar.
Honor and Haven joined mom for a short but sweet self-care video:
A family who TikToks together, stays together!