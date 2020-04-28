Birthday Girl Jessica Alba's Cutest TikToks Featuring Her Adorable Family

Image zoom Jessica Alba/TikTok

TikTok is fun for the whole family! Just ask Jessica Alba.

The 39-year-old actress and founder of The Honest Company is spending her time at home becoming a master at TikTok, recruiting her family — including husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes — to film lip-syncs and dances made popular on the app taking the Internet by storm.

Here are the cutest (and more impressive) TikTok videos Alba has blessed our #ForYouPage with so far.

This video of Alba & Co. finally nailing the "Blinding Lights" dance, made popular on the app, after 182 takes.

This video of Alba trying to convince Cash Warren to really commit to making a TikTok, even though he's "so over it."

This pre-TikTok (but still totally worth including) video of 2-year-old Hayes showing off his moves.

This video of her dancing with Haven that proves sometimes kids can teach their parents something.

Haven, 8, is a master at showing off her sass:

And her moves:

And both her sass and her moves at the same time!

Honor, 11, and her mom learned the dance to "Funky Town" and totally nailed it, mother-daughter style.

Honor "creative directed" this TikTok, and TBH, give her an Oscar.

Honor and Haven joined mom for a short but sweet self-care video:

A family who TikToks together, stays together!