Jessica Alba Cries in Sweet Post When Realizing Her Daughter Honor, 12, Is Taller Than Her

Honor Warren is all grown up!

On Wednesday, Jessica Alba shared an Instagram post of herself in tears after realizing that her 12-year-old daughter with husband Cash Warren is now taller than her.

In the first photo, a teary-eyed Alba, 39, hugs Honor while the duo can be seen with their backs against each other in the second photo — proving that the star's "number 1 baby" does in fact have a slight height advantage over her famous mom.

"The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you 😩😩😩," the L.A.'s Finest star captioned the sweet shot.

Alba and Warren, 41, welcomed Honor in June 2008, just one month after the couple tied the knot. They also share daughter Haven Garner, 9, and son Hayes Alba, 2½.

In July, the family of five enjoyed a family getaway to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Alba sharing images from the trip on social media.

In one group shot, the Honest Company co-founder posed with her three kids in the car and outside as they all rocked their own face masks amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Family vacay in #jacksonhole #wyoming — wow! What a magical place 🙌🏽✨," Alba wrote.

Image zoom Jessica Alba and her kids Jessica Alba/ Instagram

In the summer issue of Reveal, the magazine from Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Alba and Warren discussed what their main goals are for their three kids.

"One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a--holes," Warren said in the June interview. "If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us."

"I don't shy away from setting boundaries and routines," Alba added. "They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves."

Image zoom Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, and their kids Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The mom of three went on to share how her and her husband carved out time for themselves as their family continued to grow.

"I didn't realize how easy it was with one, because it was so jarring going from no kids to having a kid," she said. "When you go from one to two, you realize, 'Whoa, okay. So I really don't have any time for me.' "