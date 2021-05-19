Jessica Alba Says She Cried When Daughter Haven, 9½, Walked In on Her and Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are opening up about an uncomfortable moment in their parenting career.

In a new episode of Alba's YouTube show Getting Honest, the couple dish on the awkward moment during a conversation with fellow parents Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alba, 40, and her film producer husband, 42, reveal that their daughter Haven, 9½, once walked in on the couple during an intimate moment in their bedroom.

"It was the worst," Warren says. "We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Warren was laughing at the time, Alba admits that she "started crying."

"I called Koa [Warren's sister]. She's so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul," the Honest Company co-founder says.

Shortly after the cringeworthy moment, Warren says he went downstairs to talk to Haven.

"We just have to own this one. We can't pretend it didn't happen," he recalls thinking.

"I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her," Alba adds. "She went right in and told everyone."

"I went downstairs and said, 'Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking,' " Warren says with a laugh. "Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba on 'Devastating' Racism and How She Talks to Her Kids About It: 'You Can Start Early'

The Valentine's Day actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday with an outdoor family bash.

The star shared a video that captured her intimate birthday festivities. In the Instagram Reel clip, the family celebrated with a party seemingly thrown at the Honest Company offices, complete with a bevy of pink-and-gold decorations, a full food spread, birthday hats and delicious cupcakes.

She also posted a sweet picture of her family of five, including daughters Haven, and Honor, 12, plus son Hayes 3.

"My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you," the Dark Angel alum captioned her sweet post.