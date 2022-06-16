Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation: 'Off to High School, Baby Girl!'

The Honest Company co-founder and her family celebrated Honor's birthday last week

Jessica Alba has another graduate on her hands!

Less than a week after celebrating daughter Haven graduating elementary school, Alba shared photos from older daughter Honor's middle school graduation, in which the whole family can be seen smiling alongside the teenager.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in a checkered red-and-pink dress, Honor, 14, is joined by her proud parents, Alba and dad Cash Warren, as well as her younger sister Haven, 10, and little brother Hayes, 4.

"Another one," Alba captioned the family photo from Honor's graduation. "So proud of my Honorcita - major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 14th birthday Credit: Jessica Alba/Instagram

It's been a big month for Honor, who turned 14 on June 8th, and was celebrated by mom Alba in a sweet photo carousel on Instagram.

"My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?" Alba wrote in a heartfelt caption. "It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other's souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨."

"I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel," she continued. "I'm honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14."

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Last month, the Fantastic Four star and her daughters reflected on the lessons they learned from each other in honor of Mother's Day.

Alba posted a video with her daughters in which the trio show off their close bond. The former L.A.'s Finest actress revealed in the clip that being a mother is "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Her daughters then shared what they appreciate about their mother and what they have taught her.