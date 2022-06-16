Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation: 'Off to High School, Baby Girl!'
Jessica Alba has another graduate on her hands!
Less than a week after celebrating daughter Haven graduating elementary school, Alba shared photos from older daughter Honor's middle school graduation, in which the whole family can be seen smiling alongside the teenager.
Dressed in a checkered red-and-pink dress, Honor, 14, is joined by her proud parents, Alba and dad Cash Warren, as well as her younger sister Haven, 10, and little brother Hayes, 4.
"Another one," Alba captioned the family photo from Honor's graduation. "So proud of my Honorcita - major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗"
It's been a big month for Honor, who turned 14 on June 8th, and was celebrated by mom Alba in a sweet photo carousel on Instagram.
"My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?" Alba wrote in a heartfelt caption. "It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other's souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨."
"I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel," she continued. "I'm honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14."
Last month, the Fantastic Four star and her daughters reflected on the lessons they learned from each other in honor of Mother's Day.
Alba posted a video with her daughters in which the trio show off their close bond. The former L.A.'s Finest actress revealed in the clip that being a mother is "the best thing that ever happened to me."
Her daughters then shared what they appreciate about their mother and what they have taught her.
"What I love about you, Mom, is you give us a safe space to be ourselves and then we give you lessons to be [a] better person," Honor shared.