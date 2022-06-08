"You have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!!" Jessica Alba writes of her oldest child Honor

Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's 14th Birthday with Sweet Montage: 'Where Did the Time Go?'

Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her first baby is growing up.

On Tuesday, the actress, 41, celebrated daughter Honor Marie's 14th birthday with an adorable video montage on Instagram featuring photos and clips of the teenager throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?" Alba begins the heartfelt caption. "It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other's souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨."

"I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel," she continues. "I'm honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14."

The Honest Company co-founder shares daughters Honor and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 4, with her husband Cash Warren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Fantastic Four star and her daughters reflected on the lessons they learned from each other in honor of Mother's Day.

Alba posted a video with her daughters in which the trio show off their close bond. The former L.A.'s Finest actress reveals in the clip that being a mother is "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Her daughters then share what they appreciate about their mother and what they have taught her.

"What I love about you, Mom, is you give us a safe space to be ourselves and then we give you lessons to be [a] better person," Honor shares.

"Oh really, like what? What kind of lessons? Tell me," Alba responds.

"Learning how to talk about your feelings because we talk about ours," Honor says.

Haven also thanks her mom for providing a safe space and adds that she gives Alba "patience."

The actress concludes the video by sharing the traits she most loves about her daughters and how she changed from becoming a mother.