Jessica Alba Celebrates 'Silly' Daughter Honor on 13th Birthday: 'You Have a Heart of Gold'

Jessica Alba told her eldest child, daughter Honor, to "remember to soak up every moment" of her teen years

Jessica Alba officially has a teenager on her hands!

The actress celebrated her daughter Honor's 13th birthday on Monday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram written alongside a trio of photos of Alba's eldest child. (She also shares daughter Haven, 9½, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren.)

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you," says Alba, 40.

"I'm sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can't push pause," the proud mom continues. "So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo."

"You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl!" says Alba. "I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom."

For Mother's Day last month, Alba praised her kids, explaining that they are her "heart that walks around outside of my body."

"The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all.✨ I love u my babies," she wrote, sharing a heartwarming family photo.

Earlier in that week, Alba made a big business move by taking her The Honest Company public Wednesday with an IPO that values the brand at $1.44 billion. The mom of three rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate her clean lifestyle brand's initial public offering, with her children at her side.

Alba compared the near-decade of work and the grit it took to take Honest public to pregnancy, jokingly calling it "a nine-year gestation period."