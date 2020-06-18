Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's 12th Birthday: 'So Proud of Who She Is Today'

The actress said she's "so blessed" that her eldest child's "sweet soul chose me to be her mama"

Jessica Alba's eldest child is nearing her teen years!

On Wednesday, the L.A.'s Finest star, 39, shared a glimpse at her family's celebration of daughter Honor Marie, who turned 12 on June 7. For the at-home festivities, Alba arranged pink and purple decorations for the big day, as well as a rainbow layer cake with a dozen colorful candles.

"Leaning into family and finding moments of joy with our baby Honor's 12th Birthday 🎂," she captioned the post. "So proud of who she is today and I'm so blessed that her sweet soul chose me to be her mama."

Several celebs shared birthday wishes for Honor, including Rachel Zoe, Leslie Jordan and Alba's Sin City costar Jaime King, who wrote: "Happy Birthday Honor!!! Cannot believe how the years pass and what a beautiful and wise child you have raised. We love you Honor and the whole family! ❤️😍💕✨"

"That's why I even went on it in the first place," said Alba, who has become a celebrity standout on the social media platform, enjoying viral dance sessions with her family. "I wanted to do something they were into, even if it was out of my comfort zone."

The Honest Company mogul frequently enlists her husband for the TikTok sessions, though Warren, 41, only reluctantly plays along. "He's only pretending," Alba said. "The girls and I have fun and we bond and they're like, 'Daddy, do one with us,' because they love it."

The actress said she finds TikTok "really fun" and "creative," especially liking the opportunity to join her little ones at "their level." Alba explained that it's "important for their confidence" to acknowledge their interests and "not always just thinking that everything I like is what's right."

Alba has made the most of the extra family time while social distancing with her kids during the pandemic — even taking Honor's hairstyling into her own hands. The actress shared the moment she cut her daughter's hair in a YouTube video last month, admitting it was no simple task.