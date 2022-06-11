Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Haven's Elementary School Graduation: 'Excited for Your Next Chapter'

"I'm so proud of you my Sweet Haven! 🧡🧡," Jessica Alba wrote in a social media post celebrating her middle child's graduation from elementary school

Jessica Alba is celebrating a milestone moment in daughter Haven Garner's life.

The actress, 41, shared a set of photographs on Instagram Friday, commemorating her little one's graduation from elementary school.

"I'm so proud of you my Sweet Haven! 🧡🧡," Alba began the caption of her post. "I can't believe you are heading to middle school!!! 😮 literally how did this happen?"

"Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you," she continued. "You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice - wise way beyond your years!"

Added Alba: "You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work 📝."

The mother-of-three then detailed that she is looking forward to what is to come for her middle child.

"I'm excited for your next chapter- middle school, here you come 🫶🏽," she wrote. "It's going to be awesome!"

"Nothing is out of your reach as long as you always stay connected to your ♥️+🧐 but most importantly - have fun!!! 🧡🦁," continued the Fantastic Four star.

Alongside a family snapshot that includes Haven, 10, oldest daughter Honor Marie and husband Cash Warren, Alba also shared a solo pic of Haven in her social media post. Son Hayes was not captured within the series of shots.

Earlier this year, in a video on Alba's YouTube channel, the star and Warren, 43, sat down with Haven to answer a series of "cringey" parenting questions.

"Havie's always fun to have in videos. She's pretty much taught me how to do YouTube," Alba began, before telling her daughter she could ask anything and "will never get in trouble."

With that in mind, Haven immediately hit her parents with a dicey question: "Who's your favorite child?"

"Haven, you're my favorite child by far," said Warren, joking, "Do you have siblings? Right now, you're an only child in my mind."