Update: Jessica Alba celebrates baby shower; rumored to be having a daughter named Honor

Update: The shower did indeed take place today around 1:30 pm; however, it was held outdoors at The Ever After teahouse rather than at a private home. E! reports that Jessica was overheard saying that she’s expecting a daughter in June, which is about a week past the last week of May due date we have been hearing.

Jessica received lots of gender-neutral green and yellow clothes, some pink as well, a "high-end" stroller (although the brand was not specified), Dr. Seuss books, and a large stuffed bunny.

Originally posted April 2nd: Jessica Alba is apparently set to celebrate her baby shower this Sunday, April 6th, according to numerous sources (although her rep declines to comment). Adding to the excitement is the rumor that the 26-year-old actress is expecting a baby girl, to be named Honor. It wouldn’t be a surprise, as Jessica revealed in February that the baby’s name would likely be "interesting," especially as daddy’s name is Cash.

The rumor began when a guest ordered a gold-and-bead charm bracelet for the shower, with letters spelling out the possible name. According to Star, the guest was anxious about the jewels being ready for the weekend party, which is said to be being thrown by Jessica’s manager Chris Henze‘s wife at a private home in Los Angeles.

Jessica and fiancé Cash Warren expect their baby in late May.