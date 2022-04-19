Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Reveal Who's Their Favorite Child During 'Cringey' Parenting Q&A

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren answer a series of "cringey" parenting questions from their daughter Haven, 10, in a new YouTube video

The parents have spoken!

In a new video on Jessica Alba's YouTube channel, the actress and husband Cash Warren sit down with their 10-year-old daughter Haven Garner to answer a series of "cringey" parenting questions.

"Havie's always fun to have in videos. She's pretty much taught me how to do YouTube," Alba begins, before telling her daughter she can ask anything and "will never get in trouble."

With that in mind, Haven immediately hits her parents with a dicey question: "Who's your favorite child?"

"Haven, you're my favorite child by far," says Warren, joking, "Do you have siblings? Right now, you're an only child in my mind."

"You're just saying that because I'm here," Haven replies.

"Whoever's in front of us is our favorite," adds Alba.

Haven also asks her parents how often they're "actually mad" at her and her siblings, Honor Marie, 13, and Hayes Alba, 4, when the couple says they're angry.

"Some of the time we're laughing about it because it's really funny but we're pretending to be mad," says Warren with a laugh. "I would say most of the time we're really mad. Then a rare occasion it's funny."

"It's different when you're little, like Haysie's age," the Fantastic Four star adds.

Elsewhere in the video, Alba and Warren reveal how they first met, if they've ever broken the law and the name of their first loves.

The couple says they're also looking forward to watching their kids grow up and form their own families and are excited to become grandparents one day.