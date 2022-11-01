Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Are Mechanics for Son Hayes' Monster Truck on Halloween

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren share son Hayes and daughters Haven and Honor

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 1, 2022 11:27 AM
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba and her husband celebrated Halloween with their little guy.

The Honest Company co-founder shared photos on Instagram of her and husband Cash Warren dressed as mechanics to coordinate with their son Hayes Alba, 4½, who was decked out as a monster truck for Monday night's festivities.

"This monster truck 🚙🛻 and his mechanics 🛠️🛞 are trick-or-treat ready👻🎃," she captioned the series of photos.

Hayes paired his truck costume with a trucker hat, with his mom and dad posing on either side of him working on his tires in mechanic jumpsuits.

Absent from the photos were the couple's daughters, Haven Garner, 11, and Honor Marie, 14.

Earlier this month, the actress shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring Warren and their three children.

"Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," Alba, 41, captioned the photo series.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Alba</a> Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/

Alba shared a fun video with daughter Haven this summer, where the duo grooved along to a TikTok dance challenge.

"From the summer archives 🎞 thx @realadamrose for the dance inspo! 😜👯‍♀️," she captioned the video.

Both Alba and Haven wore pink tank tops and white pants as they performed the dance. Alba chewed gum while her daughter lip-synced the silly tune while dancing.

