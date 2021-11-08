Jessica Alba Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video from Family Holiday Shoot: 'Such a Mood'

Jessica Alba reveals the "realness" behind her family's photo shoot that featured her three kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3

Jessica Alba is giving fans a look at the "realness" behind her family holiday photo shoot.

On Sunday, the actress, 40, shared a hilarious video to Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes moments from her family's holiday PJ photo shoot for The Honest Company. For the shoot, Alba, husband Cash Warren and their three kids, daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, plus son Hayes, 3, dressed in matching gray and black pajamas.

The video captures several relatable moments of the family trying to stay poised between shots as well as close-ups of Alba's kids looking more and more unamused as the shoot goes on.

At the end of the clip, one of the photographers says, "We have five more outfits like this," to which Haven responds with an annoyed look on her face.

The family of five spent additional quality time together last month as they dressed in matching lion costumes for Halloween.

The Honest Company founder shared a photo of her and Warren with their kids dressed in their furry costumes on the holiday. While the rest of his family made claws with their hands in the picture, Hayes looked away from the camera with his hands at his sides.

Alba also shared an adorable video on the next slide of Hayes going trick-or-treating for his first time.