Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their 3 Kids Match in Lion Costumes on Halloween: 'My Pack'

Jessica Alba also noted that this Halloween was her son Hayes' first year trick-or-treating

Jessica Alba spent Halloween surrounded by her favorite pack!

The actress, 40, and her family dressed up in matching lion costumes for Halloween this year, including all three of her kids: daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, plus son Hayes, 3.

Alba shared a photo Monday of her and husband Cash Warren with their kids dressed in their furry costumes on the holiday. While the rest of his family made claws with their hands in the picture, Hayes looked away from the camera with his hands at his sides.

Alba also shared an adorable video on the next slide of Hayes going trick-or-treating for his first time.

"Halloween w my pack 🦁 & Haysie's first time trick-or-treating 👻 🎃," the Fantastic Four star writes.

Alba recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she's raising her kids and the importance of teaching them to recognize what they have.

The importance of giving back is the premise of her new kids' book, A Bear to Share, which the actress wrote with her friends and Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

"I grew up with parents who worked three jobs each and lived paycheck to paycheck. I started acting at a young age so I probably have a different understanding and view than maybe a lot of people in my circumstance as far as what it means to struggle and how you want to be treated if you ever were in that circumstance," said Alba, 40, in a joint interview with PEOPLE.

"I always want my kids to have their feet on the ground and understand that they can do something about it — and never to take anything for granted," Alba added.

Alba, the founder of The Honest Company, also noted that giving back is a focus for her family throughout the year.