On Sunday, Jessica Alba, 40, shared a video of herself and Honor, 13, modeling side by side in floral dresses

Jessica Alba and Daughter Honor, 13, Are Twins in July 4 Video: 'My (Not So Little) Baby'

Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor had fans seeing double!

On Sunday, the actress, 40, shared a video of herself and mini-me Honor, 13, the duo twinning while seemingly getting ready for their July 4 festivities.

The clip, posted on Alba's Instagram, showed the pair as they went from wearing exercise closes to rocking coordinating floor-length floral dresses and square-toed mules.

They also matched their mannerisms in the clip, their resemblance becoming even more clear as they twirled in their outfits.

"Sunday funday with my (not so little) baby 💗💗💗" Alba captioned the video. "Happy 4th, fam!"

Honor celebrated her 13th birthday last month. To mark the occasion, Alba shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram written alongside a trio of photos of her eldest child.

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you," she said.

"I'm sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears," the proud mom continued. "They are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can't push pause. So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo."

"You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl!" said Alba. "I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom."

Alba also shares daughter Haven, 9½, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren.

For Father's Day in June, the mom of three praised her husband's parenting skills.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dads out there @cash_warren my love … @markdalba my Papasito @michaelwarrenphotofantasy my sweet Papo and my lil bro thru hubby #GraysonWarren — love you all to the moon. And of course my bro @joshuaalba," Alba wrote on Instagram, sharing a collection of sweet family photos.