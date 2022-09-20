Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven, 11, Are Twinning in Summer TikTok Dance Video: Watch

Jessica Alba looks more like a big sister than a mom of three!

The Honest Company co-founder, 41, twins with daughter Haven Garner, 11, while the duo groove along to a TikTok dance challenge in a throwback video Alba shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"From the summer archives 🎞 thx @realadamrose for the dance inspo! 😜👯‍♀️," she captioned the video.

Both Alba and Haven wear pink tank tops and white pants as they perform the dance. Alba chews gum while her daughter lip-syncs the silly tune while dancing.

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie and son Hayes Alba, 4 ½.

Earlier this month, the Good Luck Chuck actress shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post.

"My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of three photos of the two girls posing in front of their front door.

Honor opted for a loose-fitting striped t-shirt and denim shorts with white sneakers, while Haven wore a black cropped polo shirt with high-waisted denim shorts and black and gray sneakers.

In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the actress spoke candidly in her cover interview about going to therapy with both of her daughters, and the positive impact it has on her relationship with her girls.

Alba said that their therapist is able to be "really objective" and help to "create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting."

"I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes,' " she recalled telling her girls.

"'Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble – let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?' "