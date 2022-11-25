Jessica Alba Posts Thanksgiving Photos With Husband Cash Warren and Kids: 'The Most Grateful' 

Jessica Alba is feeling "grateful" this holiday season.

The mom of three shared a series of photos of her family dressed to the nines on Friday on Instagram.

"The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽," Alba wrote alongside the photos of her husband Cash Warren and their three kids: son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14.

In the first two photos, Alba, who is wearing a black sleeveless dress with a cutout above her stomach, is surrounded by her family. In the last photo, Alba poses between her two daughters.

Earlier this year, the actress, 41, appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."

Last month, the actress shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring Warren and their three children.

"Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," Alba captioned the photo series.