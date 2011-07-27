We love how Jessica Alba, Ali Landry and Melanie Brown show off their bumps in sexy leopard print maxi dresses. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

We’re seeing spots! From Jessica Alba (in Dolce&Gabbana on July 20) to Ali Landry (on July 23) and Melanie Brown (on July 14), celeb moms-to-be are taking a walk on the wild side in leopard print maxi dresses in every style.

Unlike a plain or sporty striped version, floor-length animal-print dresses are super sexy. They’re also a great way to spice up your maternity wardrobe for day or evening events. Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for every budget — below.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Splurge

Subtly show your spots in Mya Maternity‘s Burnout Leopard Maternity Dress ($260). The barely-there print makes it a fun, flirty twist on the LBD.

Image zoom

Affordable

Not a big fan of traditional leopard print? Try ASOS Maternity‘s Leopard Waisted Maxi Dress ($48). The oversize art-inspired pattern, flattering tie waist and roomy skirt are sure to win you over.

Image zoom

Bargain Buy

There’s no need to spend big bucks. From the chic black trim to the body-hugging fit, New Look‘s Maternity Animal Maxi Dress ($20) gives you the look at a fraction of the price.