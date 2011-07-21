BumpWatch: Jessica Alba and Ali Landry Belly Up

Jessica Alba scores another spot-on maternity ensemble while posing with pregnant pal Ali Landry during a party for Lucky magazine and ThisNext.com in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Wednesday.

Lookin’ good, ladies!

Already parents to daughter Honor Marie, 3, the Spy Kids: All the Time in the World actress, 30, and husband Cash Warren will welcome their second child this fall.