Jesse Williams Shares What Helps Him 'Sleep Better at Night' as a Dad

Jesse Williams is keeping safety at the forefront when at home with his kids.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his partnership with fire safety company Kidde and its Cause For Alarm campaign, the actor, 41, explains what helps him to "sleep better at night" when it comes to feeling safe at home with daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 7.

"It helps me sleep better at night knowing that something is protecting us," he says of using fire safety products like smoke detectors and staying up to date on fire safety education.

"Something will wake me up if we are in danger. Same reason you lock your doors, same reason you put a safety gate when you have a toddler on a stair or something," he continues.

"We understand preventative behavior, we do it all the time, we put seat belts on our kids," says Williams. "We just have to reintroduce, a lot of us should have to reintroduce this into our checklist, into our mental checklist. And it can be that simple and within reach, financially and mentally."

Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP

Kidde's Cause For Alarm campaign launched Wednesday in the Bronx, New York, with the unveiling of a mural by N.Y.C.-based visual artist Cey Adams.

The fire awareness initiative aims to address gaps in education and access to fire safety measures and was created in response to statistics that showed deadly residential fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others.

"Fatal house fires disproportionately impact the Black community, my community, and it's vital to get behind campaigns such as Cause For Alarm so we can help avoid major, catastrophic events," added Williams in a press release.

"This campaign is also personal to me because my brother is a firefighter and risks his life daily," he shared. "By supporting Cause For Alarm, I hope to help educate on how our communities can help protect themselves, and their firefighters, from deadly fires."