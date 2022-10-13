Celebrity Parents Jesse Williams Shares What Helps Him 'Sleep Better at Night' as a Dad The father of two chats with PEOPLE about keeping his kids safe at home and his partnership with fire safety company Kidde By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 05:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jesse Williams. Photo: Getty Jesse Williams is keeping safety at the forefront when at home with his kids. Speaking to PEOPLE about his partnership with fire safety company Kidde and its Cause For Alarm campaign, the actor, 41, explains what helps him to "sleep better at night" when it comes to feeling safe at home with daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 7. "It helps me sleep better at night knowing that something is protecting us," he says of using fire safety products like smoke detectors and staying up to date on fire safety education. "Something will wake me up if we are in danger. Same reason you lock your doors, same reason you put a safety gate when you have a toddler on a stair or something," he continues. "We understand preventative behavior, we do it all the time, we put seat belts on our kids," says Williams. "We just have to reintroduce, a lot of us should have to reintroduce this into our checklist, into our mental checklist. And it can be that simple and within reach, financially and mentally." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP Jesse Williams Given Visitation in Custody Filing, He and Ex-Wife Ordered to Co-Parenting Sessions Kidde's Cause For Alarm campaign launched Wednesday in the Bronx, New York, with the unveiling of a mural by N.Y.C.-based visual artist Cey Adams. The fire awareness initiative aims to address gaps in education and access to fire safety measures and was created in response to statistics that showed deadly residential fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. "Fatal house fires disproportionately impact the Black community, my community, and it's vital to get behind campaigns such as Cause For Alarm so we can help avoid major, catastrophic events," added Williams in a press release. "This campaign is also personal to me because my brother is a firefighter and risks his life daily," he shared. "By supporting Cause For Alarm, I hope to help educate on how our communities can help protect themselves, and their firefighters, from deadly fires."