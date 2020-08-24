Jesse Tyler Ferguson Smiles While Burping Newborn Son Beckett: 'The New Normal'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is loving life as a new dad.

On Sunday, Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita shared a sweet snap on Instagram of the Modern Family actor, 44, gently burping the couple's new baby, Beckett Mercer.

In the photo, Ferguson smiled to the camera while tending to his 7-week-old son, whose face was turned away from the camera.

"The new normal 👶🏻 🍼 💩," Mikita, 34, captioned the father-son shot.

Ferguson and Mikita welcomed Beckett, their first child together on July 7, a rep for Ferguson confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," the rep said.

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita John Lamparski/Getty

Several days after Beckett's birth, Mikita shared a photo of a onesie from the Las Vegas hospital where their son was born, writing on Instagram, "It’s Beckett, B----! “Thanks to the incredible team at Summerlin hospital - especially Collette. Thanks for taking care of us. Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

"Thanks for all the messages and congratulations,” the lawyer added. “We are over the moon.”

In January, Ferguson shared that he and Mikita were expecting during a The Late Late Show appearance, telling host James Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

Ferguson did not reveal the sex of his child at the time, only jokingly confirming that the baby would be "human."