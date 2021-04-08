Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson Adorably Sing Miley Cyrus' 'We Can't Stop' to Son Beckett, 9 Months

The Modern Family actor enthusiastically belted Miley Cyrus' "We Can't Stop" to his son Beckett — with a few lyrical changes

Jesse Tyler Ferguson just can't stop singing to his 9-month-old son Beckett Mercer.

The Modern Family actor, 45, shared an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday that featured the star singing Miley Cyrus' 2013 hit "We Can't Stop" to his baby boy, who rocked in a chair witnessing his dad's performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But to keep things baby-friendly, Ferguson changes up a few of Cyrus' lyrics throughout the song. For example, instead of singing "dancing with Molly," Ferguson sings to Beckett, "dancing baby B."

Then, rather than singing "this is our house, this is our rules," as Cyrus, 28, originally did, Ferguson says, "this is your house, this is your rules" to his child, whom he shares with husband Justin Mikita.

After wrapping up the song, Ferguson says to Beckett, "Huh? is that right? Do you own the night? Are you about that life? Yes!" and then sweetly plants a big kiss on Beckett's head.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"We Can't Stop by @mileycyrus," the father captioned the video, which was part of Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2021 virtual gala held Wednesday. "Happy 9 month birthday baby Beckett! Can't wait to take you to Nyc to see your first theater show. ❤️ @wtfestival."

Ferguson's followers flooded the comments section of his post and applauded his sweet father-son video. "Omggg please adopt me 😂🙌❤️," said Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, while Tracee Ellis Ross commented, "@jessetyler I love you."

Ferguson and Mikita, 35, a lawyer, welcomed baby Beckett on July 7. The couple tied the knot in Manhattan on July 20, 2013, less than a year after they announced their engagement.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mitika Image zoom Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

In October, Ferguson opened up to PEOPLE about transitioning to fatherhood and said that baby Beckett, then 3 months old, was "pretty amazing" thus far.

"People are asking if I'm getting enough sleep, and he's actually sleeping through the night. I guess my expectation was that he wouldn't be this easy — I feel like I'm waiting," the actor said.

Ferguson also told PEOPLE that welcoming baby No. 2 might not be too far off in the future for the couple. "It's never too soon, I guess," he said at the time. "It feels like we're in the thick of it right now. The idea of starting the process again is a little intimidating. But, you know, if we want to do another one, I'm 45, so tick-tock — we gotta get this going if we're doing another one!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Smiles While Burping Newborn Son Beckett Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson and son Beckett | Credit: Justin Mikita/Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson and son Beckett | Credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/ Twitter

Speaking again to PEOPLE early last month, Ferguson said he's relished in spending more time at home with his family amid the pandemic after 11 years filming Modern Family.

"There was this forced opportunity to stop and relax and be in the moment. I was able to really focus on Beckett coming into our lives," he said.