The Modern Family actor and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child together in July

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares Selfie with Son Beckett, 3 Months: 'Now You Can Call Me a Daddy'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is getting comfy with fatherhood!

On Friday, the Modern Family actor, 44, posted a sweet selfie on Twitter, glowing as his 3-month-old son Beckett Mercer rested his head on his chest. “Ok, NOW you can call me a daddy,” Ferguson playfully wrote alongside the snapshot.

Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child together in July, a rep for the star confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

"Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," said the rep. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

Several days after Beckett's birth, Mikita shared a photo of a onesie from the Las Vegas hospital where their new addition was born, writing on Instagram: "It’s Beckett, B----! Thanks to the incredible team at Summerlin hospital - especially Collette. Thanks for taking care of us. Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

"Thanks for all the messages and congratulations,” he added. “We are over the moon.

In August, the new dads shared a photo from home showing their “new normal” of burping the baby boy, with Mikita posting a pic of Ferguson gently burping Beckett in his lap.

Ferguson had previously shared that he and Mikita, 35, were expecting during a January visit to The Late Late Show, telling host James Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

"I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now, let's get this show going," he added at the time. "Tick tock."

Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City, with playwright Tony Kushner officiating.