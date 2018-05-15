Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says There Was 'No Tension' Between Kanye West & John Legend at Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower
Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended Chrissy Teigen's baby shower and met Kanye West post twitter spree.
