Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes That He's Raising His Son 'Gay Until He Decides He's Straight'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is having fun being a dad.

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor spoke candidly about his first child, son Beckett Mercer, and joked around about how he and his husband Justin Mikita are raising the infant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're still figuring out his personality ... It's a new person in your life, and just like anyone new that comes into your life, you've gotta figure out if you like them. It takes a little bit of time," the Modern Family star playfully teased of his eight-month-old son, before getting serious and adding, "He's a really sweet boy and it's been a lot of fun."

Asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if he sings to Beckett, Ferguson confirmed, explaining, "It's a lot of show tunes because that's what I like, so we're raising him gay until he decides he's straight."

"On the way back from the hospital we played Britney Spears ... that was his first exposure to music," Ferguson continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Credit: Warner Bros.

Back in July 2020, a representative for Ferguson confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the actor and Mikita, 35, welcomed the new addition to their family.

"Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," the rep said at the time. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ferguson revealed that he and Mikita were expecting during a January visit to The Late Late Show, telling host James Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on New Cookbook, Moving on From 'Modern Family' and 'Most Surprising' Thing About Being a Dad

In October of last year, Ferguson also chatted with PEOPLE about his transition to fatherhood.

He and Mikita — who tied the knot in July 2013 — have an organic approach to splitting their parenting duties, an "unspoken thing," Ferguson said. "We can sense when the other one needs a break. It's been a very 50/50 thing. We don't really talk about it too much. It's just been very natural."

The first-time parents aren't opposed to expanding their family in the near future, either. Ferguson said at the time that Beckett might be a big brother soon enough.

"It's never too soon, I guess," the actor shared of thinking ahead to baby No. 2. "It feels like we're in the thick of it right now."