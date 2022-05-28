Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are already parents to son Beckett Mercer, who they welcomed in July 2020

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He and Justin Mikita Are Expecting Second Baby: 'We're Expanding Our Family'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita will soon be a family of four!

The Modern Family actor, 46, revealed in a video shared on Instagram Friday that he and his husband are expecting another baby.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said, referencing the recent mass shootings.

"We are expanding our family," he continued.

The Take Me Out actor then hinted at his second child's due date, stating that he and Mikita's 22-month-old son, Beckett Mercer, will become a big brother "this fall."

Ferguson welcomed Beckett with Mikita, 36, on July 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Ferguson chatted with PEOPLE about his young son and how, like his father, he "loves to perform as well."

"Maybe he caught the bug early," Ferguson said at the Tony Awards nominees press event. "We're starting him with Sesame Street. We've shown him some videos of me performing. He's excited to see me on stage. It's exciting for him."

Ferguson previously opened up to PEOPLE about Beckett in March 2021 as well, where he said he treasures the little moments with his son the most.

"It's astonishing," he explained. "I can be in a bad mood and seeing him super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits."