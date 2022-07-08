The couple will welcome their second baby later this year, they announced in May

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Celebrate Son Beckett on His Second Birthday

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are celebrating their son on a very special day!

On Thursday, the two actors each posted on Instagram in celebration of son Beckett Mercer's second birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You arrived into this world 2 years ago today and my life changed forever," the Modern Family alum, 46, captioned an overhead image of the toddler looking at a Take Me Out Playbill in his hands. (Ferguson plays Mason Marzac in the Broadway production, which opened in April after being delayed through the pandemic.)

He added, "My greatest joy is being your papa. I love you. Happy Birthday!"

On his own page, Mikita, 36, wrote, "Happy 2nd bday to this sweet, incredible, smart, loving, joyful and endlessly amusing creature. Love you Beckett!" The photo he shared showed Beckett in a restaurant high-chair, holding a plate to his face.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Ferguson told PEOPLE that Beckett already "loves to perform as well."

"Maybe he caught the bug early," Ferguson mused while at the Tony Awards nominees press event. "We're starting him with Sesame Street. We've shown him some videos of me performing. He's excited to see me on stage. It's exciting for him."

The month prior, Ferguson shared a picture of Beckett in his stroller pointing up to a life-size photo of his dad outside the Helen Hayes Theater.

"Beckett isn't sure why papa is all over this block in nyc," Ferguson captioned the adorable snapshot.

In May, Ferguson and Mikita announced that they're expecting their second baby in a video shared on Instagram.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said. "We are expanding our family."