Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Celebrate Epic Baby Shower with Modern Family Cast

Cheers to the dads-to-be!

On Saturday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita celebrated their baby on the way with an epic baby shower that included many of Ferguson’s Modern Family costars, lavish poolside decorations, and a performance by male synchronized swimmers.

Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland and Sofía Vergara were part of the star-studded guest list, which also included Betty Who, Jen Atkin, Lisa Rinna and Broadway actress Shoshana Bean, who serenaded the happy couple. The theme of the bash was “S— Just Got Real.”

Hyland, 29, documented the synchronized swimming performance on her Instagram Story, joking that she and Betty Who were “in the splash zone.” The swimmers danced to a medley of hits by Britney Spears and other artists as the baby shower guests clapped and cheered them on.

“Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!!❤️❤️❤️👶👶👶,” Vergara, 47, captioned a slew of photos from the shower.

Image zoom Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

RELATED: Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Expecting First Child with Husband Justin Mikita

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Ferguson, 44, revealed he was expecting his first child during a January episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden while sharing advice about turning 40.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” the actor said of entering one’s 40s. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’”

The actor continued: “Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

RELATED: Modern Family Cast Emotionally Documents Final Table Read: ‘They Left Tissues for All of Us’

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Ferguson — who is currently wrapping the eleventh and final season of Modern Family — did not reveal the sex of his baby on the way, only jokingly confirming that it would be “human.”

“I’m very excited, but it feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going,” he added. “Tick tock.”

Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City, with playwright Tony Kushner officiating.

The Modern Family star, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom, and Mikita, 34, a real-life lawyer, became engaged in 2012 after being together for nearly two years.