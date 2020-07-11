Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Their First Child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are ecstatic to be parents to their new baby, Beckett Mercer.

Mikita, 34, shared a photo of a onesie from the Las Vegas hospital where Beckett was born.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s Beckett, B----!” Mikita wrote alongside the Instagram photo. “Thanks to the incredible team at Summerlin hospital - especially Collette. Thanks for taking care of us. Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

“Thanks for all the messages and congratulations,” the new dad added. “We are over the moon.”

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Ferguson, 44, and Mikita welcomed Beckett, their first child together, on Tuesday, a rep for Ferguson confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

"Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," the rep said. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

In January, Ferguson shared that he and Mikita were expecting during a The Late Late Show appearance, telling host James Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals 'Huge' Baby Shower Gift Lisa Rinna Gave Him: 'Happy to Have It'

Ferguson — who recently wrapped the final season of his long-running comedy series Modern Family — did not reveal the sex of his child, only jokingly confirming that the baby would be "human."

"I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now, let's get this show going," he added. "Tick tock."

In February, Ferguson and Mikita celebrated their little one on the way at an epic baby shower that included lavish poolside decorations and a performance by the Aquawillies — a group of male synchronized swimmers.