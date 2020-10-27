Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says His Modern Family Costars Were Dying to Meet His Son Beckett, 3 Months

The new dad said Julie Bowen has been "basically trying to tear down my door" to meet his 3-month-old son Beckett

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's onscreen family couldn't wait to meet his real-life new addition.

Back in July, the actor welcomed his first child with husband Justin Mikita, a son named Beckett Mercer, and since the baby's arrival came in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, he's had to remain in self-isolation while adapting to parenthood.

Though he introduced the baby boy to his fellow Modern Family cast mates virtually, they eagerly awaited meeting Beckett in person — especially one costar, Julie Bowen.

"Julie's been basically trying to tear down my door to meet him," Ferguson, who's partnering with OZO Foods, tells PEOPLE. "Our schedules have not aligned. She's getting COVID tests every day because she's been working, so she's like sending me all her results saying, 'I'm safe, I'm safe. I want to come meet the baby.' "

Last week when PEOPLE caught up with Ferguson, the star added that he didn't know if he was "going to be able to keep her at bay any longer" — and turns out he was right! On Friday, the actor shared photos from the sweet reunion he enjoyed with Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Bowen for Ferguson's 45th birthday.

Bowen, 50 — who played sister Claire Dunphy to Ferguson's Mitchell Pritchett on the comedy series, which ended in April after 11 seasons — even knitted a bright green hat for Beckett, which read "Facts Matter." Ferguson wrote on Instagram that he'd personally wear it until his son "can fit into it."

Reflecting on whether his time playing a dad on television for 11 years prepped him for the real deal, Ferguson admits it's "absolutely, completely different."

"When the twins who played Lily in the first two years would cry, a person would swoop in and take them away; when Beckett cries, there's no one to swoop in and take them away," he says. "It's sort of up to me to figure it out. Sometimes I wish that there was a magical nurse that would just swoop in."

The Emmy-nominated actor, however, did take a few notes from the nursery set designed for his character's daughter, Lily, for inspiration inside his very own gender-neutral space for Beckett.