Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Colorful, 'Gender Neutral' Nursery for His New Baby, Beckett

"It turned out so good, now I wish it was my room," Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokes of his newborn's nursery

From Modern Family to modern nursery!

"Excited to show you the nursery!" the 44-year-old actor captioned a Wednesday Instagram post, sharing a peek at the sweet space.

"When @justinmikita and I found out we were having a bébé, I immediately wanted my friend @breeganjane to help design a @potterybarnkids nursery with whimsy, love, color (but gender neutral!) & fun vibes," Ferguson added. "It turned out so good, now I wish it was my room. 🤪 #lovemypbk #babybeckett"

In photos shared with PEOPLE, the room begins with an entry way painted in blue and yellow stripes, featuring a dark wooden door and wood flooring, which is laid throughout the space.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (R) and Justin Mikita

Nursery for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby

Nursery for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby

Nursery for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby

Various pieces of framed artwork decorate the walls that are painted in the same blue and yellow shades. White and gold light fixtures and a matching nightstand ($349) are placed strategically throughout, among a variety of stuffed animals, books and a day bed topped with a collection of whimsical assorted pillows.

In the center of the room sits one of Ferguson's favorite pieces within the nursery: the GREENGUARD Gold Certified Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($399) in White/Natural, over which hangs the eye-catching Pom Pom Mobile ($59) by west elm x pbk.

And for once baby gets a little older, they're ready to hit the road on a Rachel Zoe Race Car Ride-On vehicle ($159), learn their letters with the Disney Small World Wooden Blocks ($69) and more.

Nursery for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby

RELATED VIDEO: Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Expecting First Child with Husband Justin Mikita

A rep for Ferguson confirmed the birth of his first child with lawyer Mikita, 34, exclusively to PEOPLE on July 9. "Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," said the rep. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

The actor shared that he and Mikita were expecting during a January visit to The Late Late Show, telling host James Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

Ferguson — who wrapped the final season of his long-running comedy series Modern Family earlier this year — did not reveal his child's sex, only jokingly confirming that the baby would be "human."