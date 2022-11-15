Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Baby Boy – See His Adorable First Pics!

It's a boy for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita!

The couple, who already share son Beckett Mercer, 2, welcomed their second baby together via surrogate on Tuesday. The couple has named their newest addition Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

The Tony Award winner, 47, announced the news on Instagram along with an adorable set of images as he let fans know why he wouldn't be appearing in his Broadway play Take Me Out.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," wrote Ferguson.

Ferguson is currently on Broadway revisiting his Tony-winning performance in the play's revival. In the announcement welcoming his new bundle of joy, he thanked his understudy Timothy Wright for taking the stage.

"I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands," he wrote.

Ferguson also acknowledged the doctors who have assisted with the birth of Sullivan Louis and expressed that he and his producer husband, 37, are "overjoyed to be a family of four."

The Modern Family actor first revealed in a video shared on Instagram in May that he and his husband were expecting another baby.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said, referencing the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which occurred just before the announcement was made.

"We are expanding our family," he continued.

In April, the former Modern Family star shared a picture of Beckett in his stroller pointing up to a life-size photo of Ferguson outside the Helen Hayes Theater.

"Beckett isn't sure why papa is all over this block in nyc," Ferguson captioned the adorable snapshot.

Ferguson and Mikita have been going strong since their wedding in July 2013.

After their first anniversary together, Ferguson expressed their desire to start a family.

"We are very excited to start a family," the actor told PEOPLE. "We don't have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there's a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We'll see what happens!"

On the couple's five-year wedding anniversary in 2018, Mikita gushed about his husband with a romantic photo of Ferguson on Twitter. In the shot, the actor was seen smiling while holding his husband's hand at the beach in Miami.

"Strolling into our 5 year wedding anniversary like ... " Mikita captioned the shot, to which Ferguson replied with a handful of heart emojis.