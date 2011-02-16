Jesse Csincsak: Fatherhood Is 'Amazing'

Bachelor alums Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders welcomed their son, Noah Theodore, on Feb. 2 in Colorado. Arriving early in the morning by emergency c-section, Noah is now happily settled in at home with his proud parents.

The new dad shares a photo and short blog with PEOPLE.com.

After 20 hours of labor, the baby’s heartbeat kept dropping rapidly so the doctors knew something was up. What they didn’t know was that Noah’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice. Ann was so tired that when they told her she needed to have a c-section she was like, “Let’s just do whatever is gonna be best for the baby.”

When Noah came out, he was all blue from head to toe and wasn’t breathing. They had to resuscitate him with one of those pump bags over his face. Ann was looking at me going, “Is he okay?” She couldn’t see him because of the sheet they had in front of her face during surgery, plus he wasn’t crying when he came out. I looked at her, squeezed her hand and just as I said, “He’s gonna be okay” he began to cry!

Ann is recovering nicely. Every day she gets a little bit stronger and the look on her face when she sees our son is priceless. We are a happy family! Breastfeeding was a slow start but now Noah’s a drinker! And as any parent will tell you it doesn’t matter what you had to go through to bring your child into this world, it is ALWAYS worth it. Kids are amazing!