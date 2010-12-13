Jesse Csincsak & Ann Lueders's Baby Shower a Winter Wonderland

It must have been fate that Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders's first child is due in the wintertime. The kid was always destined to be a snow baby.

Close friends and family threw a baby shower for the couple this month, and the winter setting and gifts were just perfect for the pro snowboarder and his reality-star wife.

More than 30 people flew to Breckenridge, Colo., for the party recently – including Vienna Girardi, winner of Jake Pavelka‘s season of The Bachelor; Nikki Kaapke, a castmate of Lueders’s on Jason Mesnick‘s season; and pro snowboarder Louie Vito, who competed on Dancing with the Stars and is a pal of Csincsak, a snowboarder himself.

Kaapke, founder of The Dekadent Diva, cooked all the food, while Girardi took the opportunity to try snowboarding for the first time.

“The best part was having all my friends fly in and see them so excited for us being pregnant,” Csincsak says. He and Lueders, who married in Las Vegas in August, are expecting their first child, a boy to be named Noah, in January.

And what was the best gift they received at the shower? Csincsak says it was a BOB stroller “that has 14-inch tires, allowing it to cruise right through the deep snow here in Breckenridge.”