Jesse Csincsak & Ann Lueders Reveal Her Baby Bump
Newlyweds Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders have always enjoyed staying active – but now that she’s six months pregnant it’s proving a challenge for the couple.
“Ann’s an avid jogger, and since she can’t jog we’ll grab a cup of coffee and take the dogs walking,” former Bachelorette winner Csincsak tells PEOPLE of the couple’s Siberian huskies Kinley and Riley.
“There’s a little area in Breckinridge, Colo., called the river walk, so we walk along that,” adds Csincsak. “We just kind of enjoy and talk about things.”
So what to the parents-to-be discuss? “She’s telling me what it feels like to be pregnant,” says Csincsak. “There’s never a dull moment.”
Lueders, who competed in Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor, says she was “definitely tired” when this new photo of her baby bump was snapped. Still, “it was nice to finally be outside and have the weather be nice,” she added. “Colorado’s the best place to be when you’re pregnant.”
The reality couple, both 28, who have been married just over a month, are expecting their son Noah this winter.