Jessa Duggar Shares the Sweet Moment Her 3 Kids Met Their Baby Sister, Fern — Watch!

The newest addition to the Seewald family is already so loved!

On Wednesday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 28, shared video of the sweet moment that her three oldest kids — sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 — met their littlest sibling, Fern Elliana.

The scene played out in part three of Jessa's birth story video series on YouTube. In the video, Jessa sat on the hospital bed with the newborn in her arms as her three eldest children walked into the room with their dad, Ben Seewald, 26.

The kids came bearing gifts for their mom, including balloons, flowers, and some fresh blueberries.

"Just for you!" Spurgeon told her, as he set the flowers on the bed.

After they each examined their baby sister closely, the family of six posed for a group photo in the hospital room.

Once the photos finished, Spurgeon and Henry took turns holding Fern with a little help from their dad.

The clip also captured the moment Jessa and baby Fern were cleared to go home.

"She's a champ. She's been doing so good," Jessa said of the infant, who was born on Sunday.

The video concluded with Jessa and Fern getting a warm welcome at home, with lots of cuddles from the family!

Ahead of Fern's arrival, Jessa admitted in her first birth story video that she and Ben were still struggling with deciding on the name.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," she said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really — none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

"[We] think we have a first name, we're struggling with the middle name, we have about five or six different options, so we'll see," she added. "The first two kids were five days old before we settled on a name, which was a long time."

Jessa delivered her first three children via home birth. In June, she opened up about being nervous to give birth to her fourth in a hospital.

"I've just been so used to being able to be in my own space in labor, and move about and kind of have the comfort of home, and I love that. So in that sense, a hospital sounds very different," she said. "And I've wondered, will I be able to relax in that environment? Will things be able to progress or will my body be stressed and tensed up?"

In February, they announced the news that they were expecting after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.