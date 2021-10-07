Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Ivy and Fern in Matching Dresses
Twinning!
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's daughters, Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana, are all smiles in photos shared by their mom on Wednesday, featuring the girls in matching plaid green dresses. Ivy, 2, sported a beige knitted beanie while her baby sister, Fern, wore a similar knitted headband.
In the adorable snaps, Ivy holds Fern in her lap and squeezes her in a tight hug.
"Matching sister dresses call for a pic! 🤍🤍," the Counting On alum, 28, captioned the post.
Jessa shares her daughters — as well as sons Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4 — with her husband Ben Seewald.
The couple welcomed Fern in July. Jessa announced she was expecting in February after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.
The mom of four has shared a ton of sweet footage of the older siblings bonding with their youngest sister over the past few months. In August, she posted a photo on Instagram of Henry with Fern when she was just a month old.
As the little ones were in bed together, Henry smiled while looking at Fern as she slept.
"Fern has a fan club," Jessa captioned the post. "Oh, how her siblings adore her!"
A week prior, Jessa celebrated Fern turning 1 month old.
"Fern turned 1 month old today, and over the past week, we've seen those adorable social skills blossoming," Jessa captioned an Instagram video of Ben, 26, holding their infant. "She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It's the sweetest thing!"