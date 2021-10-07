Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Ivy and Fern in Matching Dresses

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shares her daughters — as well as sons Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4 — with her husband Ben Seewald

Twinning!

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's daughters, Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana, are all smiles in photos shared by their mom on Wednesday, featuring the girls in matching plaid green dresses. Ivy, 2, sported a beige knitted beanie while her baby sister, Fern, wore a similar knitted headband.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable snaps, Ivy holds Fern in her lap and squeezes her in a tight hug.

"Matching sister dresses call for a pic! 🤍🤍," the Counting On alum, 28, captioned the post.

jessa duggar Credit: jessa duggar/instagram

Jessa shares her daughters — as well as sons Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4 — with her husband Ben Seewald.

The couple welcomed Fern in July. Jessa announced she was expecting in February after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.

The mom of four has shared a ton of sweet footage of the older siblings bonding with their youngest sister over the past few months. In August, she posted a photo on Instagram of Henry with Fern when she was just a month old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the little ones were in bed together, Henry smiled while looking at Fern as she slept.

Jessa Duggar Credit: Jessa Duggar/instagram

"Fern has a fan club," Jessa captioned the post. "Oh, how her siblings adore her!"

A week prior, Jessa celebrated Fern turning 1 month old.