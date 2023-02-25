Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'I Just Immediately Started Crying'

The "19 Kids and Counting" alum said she plans to "take a break" from social media and focus on recovering

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 25, 2023 02:48 PM
Jessa Duggar
Photo: youtube

Jessa Duggar Seewald revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the holidays.

In the nearly 19-minute YouTube video, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, shared the tragic journey of her latest pregnancy, from informing her kids about the new baby to dealing with the aftermath of the news that she had miscarried.

Jessa documented in one scene on camera that she had been concerned early on in the pregnancy because she had been "spotting" blood. She relayed that her family sang the devotional hymn "Day by Day" to cheer her up.

However, upon arriving at her next ultrasound appointment, the doctor broke the terrible news that the baby did not "look good."

"Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment," Jessa said. "At that moment I was just in complete shock. I didn't have words. I just immediately started crying."

She said her husband, Ben Seewald, put his arms around her as the technician left the room to let them "process through the loss."

"We were just sitting there holding hands and crying, like, 'what do we do from here,' " Jessa recalled.

"I feel like in some ways miscarriages can be so jarring because you don't have clear signs of something going wrong," she added. "I had minimal spotting for 24 hours, and that was it."

Due to risks of complications, she decided to check in to a hospital to perform a dilation and curettage procedure to remove the baby from her womb.

Jessa tearfully recalled the moments leading up to the procedure, saying, "I was able to thank God in that moment for giving us this life, even if we wouldn't be able to hold this baby in our arms."

Jessa Duggar Ben Seewald family
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald. Jessa Seewald/Instagram

However, she said it was ultimately after the procedure was done that she faced the hardest moments of the entire process.

"Those 10 to 15 minutes before I was taken back to the room where Ben and my mom were waiting were probably some of the hardest in my life, just laying there feeling so alone," she explained, as her voice broke on camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the aftermath, Jessa said she wrestled with herself about how she could have done things differently, but noted that having her children — sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 6; and daughters Ivy, 3, and Fern, 18 months — there to comfort her helped her tremendously.

She ended the video saying that she plans to "take a break" on social media and focus on recovering.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2tCsApMNJ/ ben_seewald Verified Snow days in Arkansas don’t happen often, so we try to make the most of them! 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2s3GirTKo/ jessaseewald's profile picture jessaseewald Verified Baby girl wanted to play in the snow, but I forgot to order her a pair of mittens for all two of the snow days we expect to get here in Arkansas this winter.😆 So it was socks covered in bags for today. She had a blast, and her hands stayed warm and dry. Follow me for more mom hacks! Jk 🤣🤣 lol! I remember doing this myself when I was a kid and I’d lost my gloves. Anyone else or just me? Fear not, I’ve already ordered a proper pair gloves from Amazon, and hopefully she’ll get another snow soon to try them out. ☺️🤍🤍 #redneckwintergloves
Jessa Duggar Shares Why Her Daughter Wore Socks on Her Hands for Snow Day with Dad Ben Seewald
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" Season Two Premiere at Metrograph on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Thank You for All the Love'
FollowtheForsyths/Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_CKyOJow4I&t=426s. "Counting On" alum Ann-Joy Duggar revealing the gender of her 3rd baby in a YouTube video.
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 with Husband Austin Forsyth: 'I Am Completely Shocked'
jinger duggar
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Promises New Book Will Tell 'Stories That Nobody Saw While the TV Cameras Were Rolling'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Deborah Norville attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'Inside Edition' 's Deborah Norville Says She Once Suffered a Miscarriage: 'I've Never Talked About That'
jill duggar
Jill Duggar Dillard Reflects on Miscarriage One Year Later: 'Feelings of Loss and Joy'
Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Announce Pregnancy with Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Are Expecting Their Third Child: 'We're Ready to Expand'
Jill Duggar
Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery After 'Horrible Bout' of Postpartum Pain
Shawn Johnson
Shawn Johnson East Reflects on Losing Baby on Date of Past Miscarriage: 'Always Hits Hard'
Robyn Hurder/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/COq5_O5Diw8/ ; Robyn Hurder in moulin rouge Credit: Avery Brunkus
After a Miscarriage, Robyn Hurder Went Back to Broadway — and No One Knew the Pain She Endured
jill duggar
Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 'Rainbow Baby' with Husband Derrick After Miscarriage: 'So Thankful'
Jessa Duggar Seewald baby
Jessa Duggar Reveals the Name of Her Fourth Child with Ben Seewald — a Baby Girl!
Maya Vander
Maya Vander Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage 6 Months After Having a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks
savannah guthrie
41 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Miscarriage Stories, in the Hopes of Helping Others
Jessa Duggar, Fern
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Share Sweet Photos of Daughter Fern as She Turns 5 Months Old
Jessa Duggar, Jill Duggar
Jessa Duggar 'Angry' at Speculation She Didn't Attend Sister Jill's Baby Shower: 'Simply Not True'