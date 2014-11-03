Plus: How stars spent Halloween – and the secret to how Bette Midler made her marriage last

Jessa Duggar Gets Hitched, Alicia Keys Gets Ready for Baby & More Weekend News

Boo! It may have been Halloweekend, but stars had plenty of reasons to be happy besides celebrating the scary holiday – from wedding joy to pregnancy excitement.

Plus, one real-life hero made headlines for overcoming her illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here’s the news you might have missed: 5. Happy Ending for a Hero

Nurse Nina Pham, now free of Ebola, reunited with her beloved dog Bentley, who was also isolated amid fears he had contracted the disease and could have potentially been euthanized. Help celebrate their recovery. 4. Making it Last

Bette Midler is spilling her secrets to a having a happy marriage in show business in honor of her 30th anniversary with husband Martin Von Haselberg, whom she wed in Vegas six weeks after they met. Learn her tips for keeping love alive.

Alicia Keys‘s 4-year-old son Egypt couldn’t be happier about relinquishing his role as an only child. “I think he’s super excited because he’s not going to be the youngest anymore,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s always kissing my belly.” Read all about her pregnancy update. 2. Halloween from Hollywood

Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald on Saturday, eschewing wedding-white for a pale pink dress and subbing in ice cream sundaes for cake. See their first photo as a married couple.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!