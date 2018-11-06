The Good Wife's Jess Weixler Announces She's Expecting a Baby with Husband Hamish Brocklebank

There’s a baby on the way for Jess Weixler and her husband Hamish Brocklebank!

On Monday, the 37-year-old actress announced she’s expecting her first child in a very relatable — and funny — way.

“Just had some pizza ❤️🌱(6 months),” Weixler captioned an Instagram post, joking that her baby bump is really just a food baby.

In the shot, The Good Wife star, dressed in all black, can be seen cradling her pregnant belly in a field full of apple trees.

Weixler and Brocklebank, a British businessman, got married in 2015 during a stunning ceremony on the beach.

For the nuptials, Weixler wore an off-white, Grecian-style tulle gown and wore her hair in waves.

Rather than going the traditional route, Brocklebank wore a coral colored suit with a white shirt and a black tie.

Both opted to go barefoot for the sandy festivities.

“A lot of love on that beach,” Weixler captioned a photo from their wedding day.

In addition to expanding her family, Weixler is starring in the upcoming movie It: Chapter Two.

In the film, which takes place 27 years after the original, Pennywise comes back to haunt the members of the Losers’ Club, who are all grown up.

Weixler is set to play Audra, the wife of “Stuttering Bill” Denbrough, played by James McAvoy, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Weixler will also be joined on screen by her best friend Jessica Chastain, who’s playing Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier and Bill Skarsgard as It.

The movie will hit theatres on Sept. 9, 2019.