Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Are 'Trying Again' After 'Traumatic' Miscarriage

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are committed to being honest with fans about their experience trying to start a family.

The Jersey Shore stars recently revealed on Good Morning America‘s third hour Strahan, Sara and Keke that they suffered a miscarriage after conceiving the night Sorrentino, 37, completed an eight-month prison sentence in September for tax fraud. Lauren, 34, was about seven weeks pregnant at the time.

“When this unexpectedly happened to us at the end of October, we were devastated and caught off-guard,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I think also for Mike, because he was seeing me suffer and he didn’t know how to take it away.”

“It was definitely a difficult time for us,” Sorrentino admits. “Because we really didn’t have any experience on how to handle this.”

Still, the college sweethearts are moving forward and hopeful about their future.

“We’re definitely trying again,” Sorrentino shares. “We’re excited to move forward in that chapter of our lives. Hopefully, it happens and once it does it will definitely be a blessing.”

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

The emotional loss happened at home, Sorrentino says.

“I had a feeling it was happening and sure enough, at maybe 5 o’clock or 6 o’clock in the morning, it happened,” he recalls. “We were sort of panicking and then I immediately texted [my costars] Jenni [‘JWoww’ Farley], Snooki [Nicole Polizzi] and Deena [Cortese]. I was like, ‘What do I do?’ “

“They were like, ‘You need to go to the hospital immediately and get her checked out and make sure she’s okay and get the tests done,’ ” Sorrentino adds. “We did that and we’re very grateful and happy to confirm that the doctor said everything was fine, it just happened to be the odds, and it happens, and you just need to know that and continue to try. And that’s what we did. So we had a lot of support, too. We’re very grateful.”

Lauren says they are speaking out about the loss in the hopes of providing emotional support for anyone going through the same thing.

“My doctor said it’s very common, and all I remember feeling was isolated and alone and upset,” she admits. “Once I pulled myself together within two weeks and my hormones went back to normal, I just decided I wasn’t going let people suffer in isolation.”

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (R) and wife Lauren Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

“Even though it’s so common, I don’t see people really talking about it until they have their rainbow baby and it’s a happy ending,” she continues. “And I was thinking while that’s wonderful and amazing and I know one day I’ll be sharing that message, I’m going through the thick of it and I need prayers and people to help me heal through it.”

“And that was a huge reason why I wanted to share it, to help people that are suffering and going through it now. And also, to heal myself,” Lauren adds.

Sorrentino, who is four years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction, says the couple relied on the same principles they’ve used in the past to overcome this particular hardship.

“Immediately in the beginning, we were shocked,” says the reality star, who is a recovery advocate for Banyan Treatment Centers, which provide nationwide drug and alcohol detox and treatment programs.

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (L) and wife Lauren Banyan Treatment Centers

“I was like, ‘Okay, let’s pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off.’ And we went right back to the basics of how we handled other crises in our life,” he explains. “How did we handle addiction? How did we handle prison? Those were all uncertain times and difficult situations, so we sort of went back to the one-day-at-a-time thing. We went back to relying on our faith and supporting each other.”

“We’re 1,000 percent transparent in all of the work that we do. On reality TV, where a lot of things are scripted these days, we share everything raw,” says Lauren. “So for me, it felt toxic to hold that in and sweep it under the rug and just wait until it was our time.”

“I wanted to just share it now and let other people know it happens and you’re going to get through it and you’re going to come out stronger,” she continues. “It’ll happen for you one day.”