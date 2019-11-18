Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Lauren Sorrentino is opening up about suffering a miscarriage recently.

During Good Morning America‘s third-hour on Strahan Sara & Keke, she and her husband, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, emotionally revealed their loss amid trying to start a family.

Lauren recalled tracking her ovulation cycles, sharing that “it worked out perfectly” that she was ovulating at the same time he was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in September after serving eight months for tax fraud.

“The night he came home we actually conceived,” she said. “And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks I miscarried.”

Calling the miscarriage “heart-wrenching,” Lauren remembered feeling grateful for her pregnancy, especially after waiting for her husband to come home.

“When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” she said. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

As for why she’s publicly revealing her miscarriage for the first time, Lauren said, “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

In September, the couple told PEOPLE that they are excited to expand their family. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!” they said in a statement.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” they continued. “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The college sweethearts — who announced their engagement in April 2018 and tied the knot on Nov. 1 — dished to PEOPLE on their family plans in May 2018, teasing that a baby could be coming sooner rather than later.

“We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive!” Lauren said. “So we’ll have to see. Definitely more than one.”

“But one at a time, for sure,” Mike chimed in.