'Jersey Shore' 's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'It's a Situation'

Mike Sorrentino is going to be a girl dad.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star and wife Lauren Sorrentino revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl in January.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple posed together, with the Laurens Skincare's founder wearing an all-black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace and a costume headpiece. Completing her outfit was a pink boa, hinting at the couple's news.

"ITS OFFICIAL," the couple captioned the set of shots, which also included a photo where they leaned in for a kiss as Mike's hand rested on her bump.

"We have a Situation 🎉 it's a GIRL 💖Coming January 2023🤰," they shared, adding the hashtag "girl dad."

The couple are already parents to 19-month-old son Romeo Reign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Lauren explained why the couple wanted to keep the news to themselves for some time before sharing it with fans.

"There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 37, also opened up about how Romeo was getting excited to be a big brother after his parents took the bassinet they used when he was born out of storage for their new addition.

"We put it in our bedroom and it's really cute because every morning Romeo comes in our room. We usually have morning snuggles before we get ready for the day, and he goes right over to the bassinet now," Lauren shared.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

The couple, who wed in November 2018, have been open in the past about the challenges they faced amid their journey to becoming parents.

Back in 2019, Lauren said on Good Morning America's Strahan, Sara & Keke that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Lauren recalled tracking her ovulation cycles, sharing that "it worked out perfectly" that she was ovulating at the same time Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in September of that year after serving eight months for tax fraud.

"The night he came home we actually conceived," she said. "And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks I miscarried." She also called the ordeal "heart-wrenching."

When asked why she came forward with her story of losing her baby, Lauren said, "I didn't want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."