Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Welcomes Second Baby, Son Cameron, with Husband Chris Buckner

Deena Cortese is officially a mom of two!

The Jersey Shore star, 34, welcomed her second son, Cameron Theo, on Saturday, she announced the next day.

The newborn, who Cortese welcomed with husband Chris Buckner, arrived at 7:21 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz., and 20 inches long.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4 ❤️Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long 💙💙," the MTV star wrote.

"He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! 🥰 #boymom #bucknerpartyof4," Cortese shared.

Prior to Cameron's birth, Cortese, who also shares 2-year-old son CJ with Buckner, reflected on her "amazing" pregnancy with her baby boy.

"I have to say this pregnancy really was amazing.. and even though I feel like this last month is dragging ( mostly because I'm in pain and uncomfortable) it truly flew by .. definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love," she wrote on Instagram.

Cortese also shared her excitement for her two sons to become the "best of friends."

"CJ is going to be the best big brother ever to "baby Camin" ❤️❤️ we can't wait until Cameron decides to make his debut bc we are all so ready to have him here already !!!!" she gushed.

In December, Cortese revealed that she and her husband would be naming their second son Cameron.

Cortese first found out she would be continuing her journey as a boy mom in October, when she and Buckner held a Halloween-themed party to reveal the sex of their second child.

"Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!! 💙💙💙 #boymom," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the family dressed up in their Coco themed costumes and a blue cake that read, "Boo-y or Ghoul."

"We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021 🥰 Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I'm pregnant ❤️☺️ ," Cortese captioned her announcement post.