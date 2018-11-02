Deena Cortese 'Was a Nervous Wreck' Thinking She'd Lose Her Baby During Pregnancy Scare

Deena Cortese opened up about a scary moment during her pregnancy on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Sitting down with her costars and best friends Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the mom-to-be got emotional as she revealed her doctor had put her on bed rest after she suddenly started bleeding.

“Last week, I had a scare,” said Cortese, 31, as she started to cry. “I get emotional because it’s scary. I just started bleeding, but I’m fine.”

“Honestly, the scariest moment in my life,” she admitted. “I was a nervous wreck, but [husband Christopher Buckner] was so calm, thank God.”

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Magic Toast Photography

Luckily, Cortese and the baby were both okay, but she opted out of joining the rest of the roomies at their next share house.

“The baby’s fine,” Cortese said. “The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting. I just think it might be better for me not to live in the house, but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

Her friends were disappointed she wouldn’t be there, but understood her situation. “I know she’s petrified of losing the baby,” said Farley, 32. “I don’t want her this emotional. It’s sad to see.”

Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner announced in July that they’re expecting their first child, a baby boy they plan to name Christopher John, in December, sharing a photo set of the couple (and their dog!) showing off their baby’s ultrasound, holding blue balloons and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Boy on the Way for Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese



“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester … us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world our little family is growing !” she wrote alongside the sweet gallery.

Hours after revealing her exciting news, Cortese posted a video and photo series from the spouses’ sex reveal, where they first learned she was expecting a boy.

The pregnant star has since shared a few photos of her growing baby bump on social media, revealing some of her cravings: cinnamon-raisin bagels, candy and ice cream!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.