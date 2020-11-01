It'll Be a Boy for Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese: 'CJ Is Getting a Little Brother!'

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is expecting her second child with husband Chris Buckner

Deena Cortese will be a boy mom again!

Last weekend, the Jersey Shore star and her husband, Chris Buckner, announced they were expecting their second child together. And on Saturday, the couple celebrated Halloween with their 21-month-old son CJ by revealing the sex of the baby on the way.

"Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!! 💙💙💙 #boymom," Cortese shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the family dressed up in their Coco themed costumes and a blue cake that read, "Boo-y or Ghoul."

The reality star also shared some adorable photos of her family's costumes, revealing that their son CJ picked the theme.

"When you ask your 1 1/2 year old what he wants to be for Halloween and he says coco .. you all dress up as coco 👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from the boooockners 😂 #coco," she wrote.

Cortese and Buckner, who wed in 2017, also had a Halloween-themed pregnancy announcement last weekend. The soon-to-be mom of two wore a Hocus Pocus T-shirt with the famous line, "I smell a child," printed across the front.

Meanwhile, Buckner wore a hilarious shirt that read, "Can't scare me, my wife is pregnant."

"We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021 🥰 Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant ❤️☺️ ," Cortese captioned her announcement post.

"Anotha 1! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!" Buckner sweetly wrote in the comments section.