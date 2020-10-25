Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese and Husband Chris Buckner Expecting Their Second Child

Deena Cortese's Jersey Shore costars showered the mom-to-be with lots of love in reaction to the happy news

Another little meatball is on the way!

On Sunday, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, alongside photos of herself and husband Chris Buckner with their 21-month-old son CJ.

"We're so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," the pregnant reality star, 33, captioned her post.

"Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant," she said.

"Anotha 1! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!" Buckner wrote in the comments section.

Her costars also showered the parents-to-be, who wed in 2017, with lots of love, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi who will not be returning to the franchise. "YASSS MAWMA so excited for you!" the mom of three, 32, wrote.

"Best news," Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren shared congratulatory messages.

News of Cortese's pregnancy comes less than a month before Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Nov. 19.

For the new season, called Jersey Shore "Bring the Family" Vacation, Cortese, Farley, Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick will be taking over an entire resort, where they will live their "best lives" in their own "Shore" bubble, according to MTV.

Polizzi first announced that she was retiring from the beloved show last December.