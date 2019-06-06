Jerry Seinfeld and Wife Jessica Step Out with Son Shepherd, 13, and Daughter Sascha, 18

Gang’s (almost) all here!

On Wednesday, Jerry Seinfeld stepped out in New York City’s Central Park alongside wife Jessica and two of their children — son Shepherd Kellen, 13, and daughter Sascha, 18 — for the annual gala thrown by Jessica’s charity, the GOOD+ Foundation. (Missing was the couple’s middle child: son Julian Kal, 16.)

The entire family was dressed in their spring best, with Sascha sporting a stylish blue frock with tie shoulder straps and Jessica glowing in a green-and-white gingham dress. Shepherd wore shorts and sneakers paired with a collared shirt for the event, while Seinfeld opted for a blue button-down, jeans and black sneakers.

Now in its 13th year and held at the park’s famed Victorian Gardens, the event helps raised money for the charity — which “works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family,” according to its website.

Jessica, 47, founded the GOOD+ Foundation and serves as the CEO, while Seinfeld, 65, serves as chair of the organization’s Fatherhood Leadership Council, which “supports GOOD+Foundation’s Fatherhood Initiative to help bring attention and support to struggling fathers.”

“My favorite night in NYC: the @goodplusfdn #2019Bash,” Jessica captioned a photo gallery from this year’s gala. “So much fun!”

Seinfeld regularly attends the annual gathering with his family. While Julian was also absent from the 2018 event, he did join his parents and siblings in 2017.

Jerry and his Food Swings author wife are set to celebrate 20 years of marriage this December.

In June 2019, he opened up about fatherhood during an in-depth interview with MR PORTER, revealing that he “never” loses his temper around his kids — but there was one exception.

“The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene,” he said. “For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian. It was only for the very best.”

“You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television,” Seinfeld continued. “I’m offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television. These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one.”