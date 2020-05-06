Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld have three teenage children together: sons Shepherd, 14, and Julian, 17, plus daughter Sascha, 19

Jerry Seinfeld's Wife Jessica Says He Is an 'Incredible Father' but 'Wasn't a Natural' at First

Jessica Seinfeld is reflecting on her husband Jerry's evolution as a father.

Jessica — who shares sons Shepherd Kellen, 14, and Julian Kal, 17, plus daughter Sascha, 19, with the Seinfeld actor, 66 — says in her June story of Parents magazine that Jerry is "an incredible father," but admits that he had a bit of an uneasy start.

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," says Jessica, 48. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

"He travels often and usually over weekends, so a lot of the early caretaking, sports and activities were left to me," the mother of three adds.

Now that the couple's children are teenagers, though, the GOOD+ Foundation founder says that her comedian husband has successfully found his footing as a dad.

"Jerry's strength is now, with our three teenagers," Jessica shares. "He’s patient with them. Where I am weaker, he is stronger, and we complement each other. I wouldn't change anything."

Last June, Jessica and Jerry's kids joined their famous parents for the annual gala thrown by Jessica's charity, the GOOD+ Foundation. Julian was absent from the family photo, but did join for their group shot in 2017.

That same month, Jerry opened up about fatherhood during an in-depth interview with MR PORTER, revealing that he "never" loses his temper around his kids — with one glaring exception.

"The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene," he said. "For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian. It was only for the very best."

"You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television," Jerry continued. "I'm offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television. These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one."