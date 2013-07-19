Jerry O'Connell Recalls Twin Clothing Tiff

"Do I mind playing with dolls? Yes, I have an issue playing with dolls. Do I play with dolls? I play with them every day," he jokes to PEOPLE.

Image zoom



Cindy Ord/Getty

Between wife Rebecca Romijn and their 4½-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, Jerry O’Connell is surrounded by women — and still getting used to it.

“Do I mind playing with dolls? Yes, I have an issue playing with dolls. Do I play with dolls? I play with them every day,” he jokes to PEOPLE. “My daughters are right in that sweet spot for that princess stuff.”

In addition, their changing personalities have begun to come to a head in a way that recently caught O’Connell off-guard.

“I have two girls. One was always feminine, always [wearing] dresses and very girly and then the other one only wanted to wear pants and t-shirts,” he says. “But the one who wore pants and t-shirts now wants to wear dresses and they had their first argument over a dress.”



Image zoom



Courtesy Jerry O’Connell

Image zoom



Courtesy Jerry O’Connell

“I know I’m supposed to buy two of everything, but you have to understand, one of my daughters refused to wear dresses until three days ago,” he continues.

“I saw a physical altercation. I’ve never seen anything like it. I have a brother. I’m not used to people fighting over clothes. My brother and I lived together for 20 years, we never fought over an article of clothing in our lives. It was crazy; it was like an episode of Bad Girls Club.”

But beyond their wardrobes, there is one thing both girls can agree on: their love of public restrooms.

“Everywhere we go, they want to know if there’s a bathroom because they want to use it,” O’Connell says. “They’re big girls now and they go number one and number two in bathrooms and they want to see every bathroom that they can across this great land of ours.”

Getting Dolly and Charlie out of the house is an important aspect of the lifestyle O’Connell and Romijn hope to impart on their children. It is also the reason the actor partnered with GoGo SqueeZ applesauce to promote playfulness among families.

Image zoom



Courtesy Jerry O’Connell

“My kids just started doing those trailer bikes, where they have a wheel at the back of the bicycle,” he says.

“My wife is really the master of it. I do have to say I’m guilty of turning the television on and being like, ‘Okay girls, let’s just zone out for a second,’ but my wife is really the good one about getting us outside and being more playful.”

Romijn, as it turns out, is also the one who lays down the law in all matters of the household.

“I don’t know if it’s tough for girls and dads, but I tend to do what they ask me to do if they say it enough and they say it loud,” O’Connell, who will star in CBS’s We Are Men this fall, says.

“I know that’s bad parenting, but there’s nothing I can do about it. I think it’s a genetic thing where as a dad, if a little girl asks you 15 times for a bowl of Rice Krispies at 9:30 at night, you say, ‘No’ 14 times and then the fifteenth time, you go, ‘Okay, whatever you want.'”

Image zoom



Courtesy Jerry O’Connell