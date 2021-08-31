Rebecca Romijn shared a cute photo of 12-year-old twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose on their first day of classes

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Twins, 12, Are All Smiles on Their First Day of 7th Grade

It's back to school for Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's twins!

On Monday, Romijn, 48, marked the occasion by sharing a photo of her 12-year-old daughters Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose on their first day of seventh grade.

The image, which was posted to the X-Men actress' Instagram, showed the tweens happily smiling as they stood on a set of stone steps outside of their home. Charlie rocked a green cardigan, denim shorts and crisp white shoes, while her sister Dolly opted for a tie-dye hoodie, matching top and hot-pink Converse sneakers.

Both twins had their protective face masks pulled down for the picture, which Romijn noted in the caption of her post.

"Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch," she wrote.

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Credit: Rebecca Romijn/instagram

O'Connell opened up about his twins to PEOPLE last year, sharing that he's grateful to be "getting a free extra year with them" as the family quarantine together amid the pandemic.

Detailing that he "will never get this time with them ever again," the Stand by Me actor said in December, "This is it. Very soon, when this is all over and everything's back to normal and kids are back in school all the time, I have a feeling parents are gonna be like, 'Oh, it was kind of nice having my kids at home.' "

The Talk co-host added he's especially glad for the family time given that both Dolly and Charlie — like most pre-teens — are now at the age where they don't want to be associated with their parents.

"Normally, this is the age — I know, because I'm sort of experiencing it — where they want me to drop them off at school two blocks away so their friends don't see me," O'Connell said. "They want to be dropped off at the mall and hang out there for four hours, but they don't want their friends to see me when I pick them up."

In March, Romijn revealed that the twins had received their first cell phones, jokingly lamenting on her Instagram, "Goodbye childhood."